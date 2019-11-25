Image Source : FILE One held for organising violent, anti-national protests in Srinagar: Police

A man, allegedly involved in organising violent anti-national protests Srinagar against the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, has been arrested, police said on Monday. Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, a resident of the Tangdhar area of north Kashmir's Kupwara, who was staying in the Baghi-Mehtab area here, was arrested on Sunday, a police official said.

He added that Qureshi was arrested from the Chanpora area of the city.

The official said according to police records, Qureshi was involved in organising violent anti-national protests in Srinagar city, especially in the Anchar area of Soura.

"He is involved in several cases. During a preliminary investigation, officers learnt about his links with separatists. As per police records, he played the main role in provoking youngsters to stage anti-national protests and hurl stones at police and security forces. He also played the main role in organising unlawful gatherings and violent protests, leading to loss of property and injuries to civilians," he said.

Further investigation in the matter was going on, the official added.

The Anchar area of the city witnessed massive protests in August against the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.

