J&K: Sleeper cell module busted in Pulwama, 5 LeT terrorists arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday busted a sleeper cell module in South Kashmir's Pulwama district and arrested five active terrorist associates of the proscribed terror outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said.

"Police busted a sleeper cell module in Pulwama and arrested five active terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit of LeT," a police spokesperson said.

During the investigation of cases pertaining to multiple grenade attacks in Pulwama in south Kashmir, the police busted a network of active associates of the LeT.

Those arrested were identified as Showket Islam Dar, Aijaz Ahmad Lone, Aijaz Gulzar Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, and Nasser Ahmad Shah, all residents of Lelhar Pulwama.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the module was acting as sleeper cell and was involved in procurement as well as transportation of arms/ammunition. They were also involved in carrying out grenade attacks on security forces at the behest of their handlers," police said.

Incriminating materials including arms/ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered by the police. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

