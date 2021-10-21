J-K: Security forces defuse IED planted by militants in Baramulla

Follow us on Image Source : PTI "Security forces detected an IED planted by terrorists from a passenger shed at a bus stop at Saidpora in Rafiabad area of Baramulla," officials said.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday detected and diffused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Baramulla district, averting a major tragedy, said officials.

"Security forces detected an IED planted by terrorists from a passenger shed at a bus stop at Saidpora in Rafiabad area of Baramulla," they said. The officials said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which took the IED to an isolated place and safely defused it.

Earlier, two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed and three security personnel injured in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. One of the slain ultras has been identified as Adil Wani, who was involved in the killing of a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, three days back, IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about presence of terrorists there. The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated. Two ultras of The Resistance Front (TRF) , a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba, were killed.

Three security force personnel sustained injuries in the operation, according to a PTI report.

