Image Source : PTI Officer, soldier killed in mine blast in Rajouri (Representational Image)

An officer and a soldier were martyred in a mine blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, officials said.

According to officials, the two soldiers were martyred in a mine blast which occurred in the Kalal area of the LoC in Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri during routine patrolling.

Further details are awaited.

