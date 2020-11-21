Image Source : PTI Released militants, OGWs summoned during polls to update profiles: J&K police

Released militants and overground workers (OGWs) were called to the police stations during elections to update their profiles, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday. Earlier, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had alleged that her party colleague Rouf Bhat was summoned to the Shergarhi police station in Srinagar on Friday. Bhat was asked to report everyday and ensure he stays from 8 am-8 pm till the by-elections to the city civic body were over, Mehbooba Mufti had said.

"As usual 'upar say order' (order from the top) is the justification," Mufti tweeted, asking Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha if this was "going to be the new norm for elections in J&K?"

The police, however, refuted the allegations levelled by the former chief minister.

Tagging Mufti, the Srinagar Police tweeted that during any election, it called released militants/OGWs to police stations to update their profiles.

Bhat "was also called to the PS for updation of his personal profile, as he was associated with HM outfit".

After the police's response, the PDP said "intentional targeting" of non-BJP leaders was a "clear route to the installation of puppets" to govern the Valley.

"Govt is exposing its own duality every day. If ex-militants' info updation is an issue, it should be updated for BJP leaders as well. Why discrimination?" the party asked in a tweet, tagging Sinha.

