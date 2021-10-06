J&K Police to seize vehicles, houses under UAPA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). J&K Police to seize vehicles, houses under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Jammu and Kashmir Police is planning to seize around 74 vehicles, 5 houses, 6 shops, land and cash under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). On Wednesday, J&K Police announced the news on twitter.

"PHQ has accorded sanction for seizure of 2 vehicles Maruti Alto K-10 bearing registration No. JK05G-5626 and Alto- K-10 bearing registration No. JK21C- 8461, which were used by OGWs for terror activities."

"With order of seizure of these 2 vehicles, PHQ has accorded sanction for seizer of 74 vehicles, (which mostly include 04 wheelers and 02 wheelers), 05 houses, 06 shops, land & cash so far under section 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," Jammu and and Kashmir Police said in a series of tweet today.

As per Police investigations, these vehicles were used by Lashkar's OGW identified as Nisar Ahmad Bhat and Arif Mir. The evidence collected during the course of the investigation substantiated that the duo used these vehicles for bank robbery and that falls within the ambit of “proceeds of terrorism” in terms of Section 2(g) r/w Sec 25 of unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and were accordingly liable to be seized in said case.

