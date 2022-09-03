Saturday, September 03, 2022
     
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: Police arrests hybrid LeT terrorist from Sopore; arms, ammunition recovered

Jammu and Kashmir: According to police, the arrested LeT terrorist was planning to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians. One pistol, one magazine, and 8 pistol rounds were recovered from Saqib Shakeel Dar.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) Published on: September 03, 2022 12:57 IST
Image Source : SOPORE POLICE (TWITTER). Arrested LeT terrorist Saqib Shakeel Dar with security forces in Sopore.

Highlights

  • J&K police along with security forces arrested terrorist of proscribed terrorist organization LeT
  • The terrorist was identified as Saqib Shakeel Dar
  • He was apprehended on Sopore-Kupwara road by security forces

Jammu and Kashmir news: The Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces, in a joint operation, arrested a hybrid terrorist of proscribed terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from the Sopore region of Kashmir, informed police on Saturday (September 3).

The terrorist was identified as Saqib Shakeel Dar. He was apprehended on Sopore-Kupwara road.

According to police, the arrested LeT terrorist was planning to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians.One pistol, one magazine, and eight pistol rounds were recovered from Saqib Shakeel Dar.

"Upon his personal search one pistol, one magazine, and eight pistol rounds were recovered from his possession. More recoveries are expected from him," said police.

A joint Naka was established by PC Sopore along with 22 RR, 179/BN CRPF at Shangergund crossing in the jurisdiction of police station Sopore, said the J&K police.

"During checking, at about 9.40 pm suspicious movement of a person coming from village Check Brath link road towards Sopore-Kupwara general road was noticed and was subsequently asked to stop, but he tried to flee from the spot, however, was tactfully apprehended by the security forces."

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law at Sopore police station and the case is being investigated, added police. In another case, Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban police recovered two grenades from Jabbar forests of the Gool area in the Ind (Gool) blast case on the disclosure of the main conspirator of the case namely Shoket Ali Laiwal.

According to police, the grenades were concealed in Jabbar forests with the intention of being used on security forces in near future.

Shoket Ali Laiwal was arrested a few days back in the case and was subjected to sustained questioning during which he confessed to being part of the conspiracy behind lobbying of explosives on security forces and disclosed that he had hidden two more live grenades in the Jabbar forest of Gool area, police said.

(With ANI inputs)

