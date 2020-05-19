Jammu and Kashmir issues revised guidelines for lockdown 4: Barber shops, courier services allowed

Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday issued a revised guidelines for lockdown 4. In the new rule, Barber shops, saloons, parlours are allowed to open in all areas except within the limits of Municipal Corporations in Orange zones.

Srinagar Updated on: May 19, 2020 17:48 IST
Jammu and Kashmir issues revised guidelines for lockdown 4: Relaxations and more

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday issued a revised guidelines for lockdown 4. In the new rule, Barber shops, saloons, parlours are allowed to open in all areas except within the limits of Municipal Corporations in Orange zones.

All economic and courier services, all agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and related activities, banks and financial activities are also permitted in the entire union territory.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra announced a fresh set of guidelines and regulations to be followed during the fourth phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in place till May 31. E-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential items and materials has now been permitted in red zones.

