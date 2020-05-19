Image Source : PTI Maharashtra issues revised rules for Lockdown 4.0: Permits e-commerce activity in red zones | Check details

Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued a revised guidelines for lockdown 4.0. Sport complexes, stadiaum and other public open spaces to remain open for individual exercises in non-red zones; spectators and groups activities not allowed. Intra district bus service with max 50 per cent capacity/bus allowed in non-red zones.

E-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential items and material permitted in red zones. All industrial units/construction sites are permitted to operate in the red zones.

Meanwhile, the movement of individuals between 7 pm to 7 am is prohibited. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of four or more people, continues to be in place across the state.

The order will come into effect from May 22, 2020.

What can open and what will remain shut in Maharashtra during Lockdown 4:

Public and private transport is allowed in green and orange zones.

Intra-district buses allowed to ply with 50 percent passenger capacity in green and orange zones.

Three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles allowed in green and orange zones with a maximum capacity of two passengers along with the driver.

Taxis, cabs, auto and e-rickshaws remain prohibited in red zones.

Shops, malls, establishments, industries are allowed to open in red zones only for maintenance.

E-commerce platforms are allowed to deliver non-essential items in red zones.

Religious places will remain shut.

All educational institutes will remain closed.

Opening of stadiums, sports complexes, public spaces in non-red zones is allowed. However, the events should have no spectators.

All industrial units/construction sites are permitted to operate in red zones.

Barbershops, haircut salons and spas will remain shut across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Lockdown 4 Revised Guidelines:

Revised Guidelines during the extended period of Lockdown for the containment of COVID-19 in the State. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/rHAqDJFKbh — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 19, 2020

Revised Guidelines during the extended period of Lockdown for the containment of COVID-19 in the State. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/bYpVpZcaEI — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 19, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage