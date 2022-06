Follow us on Image Source : PTI A soldier and a civilian were injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

A militant was killed while a jawan and a civilian were injured in an encounter in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. According to sources, two militants were also trapped in the area.

"Encounter has started at Rishipora area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," a police spokesperson said in a tweet. Both the injured have been moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

Latest India News