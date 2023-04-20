Jammu and Kashmir: Avalanche warning issued for THESE districts | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jammu and Kashmir: Avalanche warning issued for THESE districts

Srinagar: The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (April 20) issued an avalanche warning for eight districts of the Union Territory. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a 'low' danger level avalanche warning for seven districts and a 'medium' danger level for one district for the next 24 hours.

Avalanche warning for 8 districts

“Avalanche with 'low' danger level is likely to occur above 2,400-3,200 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with 'medium' danger level is likely to occur above 2,800 metres over the Ganderbal district,” the disaster management authority officials said.

The authority also advised people in these districts to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas till further orders. Many areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rain over the past three days.

Earlier in February this year, two foreigners were killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. As many as 19 stranded tourists from overseas and 2 local guides were rescued. Baramulla police stated that three teams, comprising 21 foreigners and two local guides, went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing. The skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori, situated in Gulmarg, where they went skiing.

On receiving information, Baramulla police mobilised joint rescue teams of JKP and the tourism department and they reached the avalanche site. In a joint operation, personnel of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in February rescued a man buried under a pile of snow after an avalanche in Kupwara.

(with inputs from PTI)

