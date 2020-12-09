Image Source : FILE PHOTO Jammu and Kashmir: 4 civilians injured in grenade attack by militant in Baramulla

Four civilians were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Police sources said militants targeted a vehicle of the security forces in the Singhpora area of Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

"The grenade missed the target and exploded on the road injuring four civilians. They have been shifted to a hospital in the Pattan town", sources said.

Security forces have started searches to trace the militants.

Traffic on the busy Srinagar-Baramulla highway was stopped for sometime after the grenade explosion took place.

Encounter breaks out in Pulwama

An encounter started between the terrorists and the security forces at Tiken area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday morning.

The firefight took place after the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Tiken area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

