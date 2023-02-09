Jammu And Kashmir: 3 children, including 2-day-old infant among 5 of UP family found dead in Kupwara

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kupwara Police initiated probe into the matter

Jammu And Kashmir: Five members of a family were found dead in Kupwara on Wednesday. The family hailed from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

"I reached here in an ambulance and saw 5 people lying dead in a room including 3 children in which two were 5-7 year old and one was 2 days old. Cause of death can be due to monoxide poisoning," Mohd Shafi, BMO Kralpora.

The family members were found dead in their rented house in Kupwara district on Wednesday, police said.

Majid Ansari (35) and four of his family members were found unconscious in their rented accommodation at Kralpora in Kupwara district by their neighbours, who sought help from a local doctor, police said.

All the five were declared dead upon examination, they added. While police have launched the inquest proceedings, officials said suffocation was the likely cause of the deaths.

The other deceased have been identified as Ansari's wife Sohana Khatoon (30) and their three children -- Faizan (four), Abu Zarr (three) and an unnamed infant.

(With PTI input)

Also Read: 'Palestine is still better...': Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP over J&K's anti-encroachment drive

Latest India News