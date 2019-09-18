Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Jammu: 13 kgs of poppy, over 1,000 intoxicant tablets recovered; 6 arrested

Six people were arrested after 13 kilograms of poppy and over 1,000 intoxicant tablets were recovered in separate raids in Jammu, police said on Wednesday.

Based on specific inputs, the raids were carried out in different parts of Jammu's Jajjarkotli area on Tuesday evening, they said.

A total of 13 kilograms of poppy and 1,370 capsules and tablets of Tramadol and Alprozol, were seized from the accused, the police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Anil Kumar, Sudesh Kumar alias Shotu, Mushtaq Ahmed, Bikramjeet Singh, Karan Kumar alias Bablu, Ramesh Singh alias Rajat, they said.

A case has been registered at Jhajjar Kotli police station and an investigation is underway, they said.

