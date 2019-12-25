Jaish may carry out terror strikes in Ayodhya, intel agencies warn

Uttar Pradesh Police have geared up security apparatus across Ayodhya city on Wednesday after intelligence agencies flagged "possible terror strikes" by Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives. The intel agencies have told the security establishments that the Pakistan-based terror group chief Masood Azhar has made the call to carry out such strikes across this key temple town.

This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that he has set a deadline of four months to construct the 'sky-high' grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Through, a social media platform Telegram, Azhar has urged mercenaries to mobilise and carry out "stellar and spectacular" attacks on the Indian soil. Azhar's video appealing to his operatives appeared recently.

A key matter of concern for the security establishments continues to be the seven Pakistan-based terrorists, who had managed to enter India through the porous India-Nepal border last month.

They are said to be hiding in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Ayodhya cities and are still untraceable, the intel says.

Shah's statement had come after the Supreme Court resolved the Ayodhya title dispute on November 9, which said that the 100-year-old demand of the Hindus will be fulfilled and a grand temple will be built in the formerly disputed land.

The top court had cleared the way for the grand temple to be built at the disputed plot of land where the Babri Masjid once stood before it was demolished in 1992. The Hindu groups have considered the Babri site as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Intelligence and security agencies continue to search for the seven terrorists, but they have gone off the radar and pose a serious threat with the Prime Minister scheduled visit in the state on Wednesday. Out of seven, five terrorists have been identified as Mohammad Yakub, Abu Hamza, Mohammad Shahbaz, Nisar Ahmad and Mohammad Qaumi Chaudhary.

Sources say as security cover across the Line of Control has become virtually impenetrable with heavy deployment of forces, Pakistan is continually pushing terrorists through the porous Nepal border.

"These terrorists are getting logistic support from local contacts and are also in possession of heavy arms," said a source, adding it is still not clear where they would carry out attacks.