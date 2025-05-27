3 killed, several injured as Haryana Roadways bus rams stationary truck on Delhi-Jaipur highway Three people, including two women, were killed and around a dozen others injured after a Haryana Roadways bus collided with a stationary container truck on National Highway 48 near the Bhambhroo flyover in Jaipur's Shahpura area.

New Delhi:

A major road accident occurred early Monday on National Highway 48 near the Bhambhroo flyover in Shahpura, Jaipur district, when a Haryana Roadways bus collided with a stationary container truck. According to initial reports, the bus was travelling along the Delhi-Jaipur route when it rammed into the rear of the truck parked on the side of the highway. The impact of the crash caused widespread panic among passengers, with several crying out for help.

Three people, including two women, were killed in the accident. Around a dozen passengers sustained injuries of varying severity. Emergency responders, including a team from the Bhambhroo police station, reached the spot shortly after being alerted.

Rescue operations were carried out, and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the cause of the collision and working to establish whether the stationary truck was parked in violation of highway safety rules.

Traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway was disrupted for some time following the accident.