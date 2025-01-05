Sunday, January 05, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Jaipur, Noida and Dehradun to be connected with Dharamsala via air from this month in 2025

Jaipur, Noida and Dehradun to be connected with Dharamsala via air from this month in 2025

Gaggal Airport director Dhirendra Singh shared plans for the airport's expansion to allow larger aircraft like Airbus 320 and Boeing models to land there.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Dharamsala Published : Jan 05, 2025 8:25 IST, Updated : Jan 05, 2025 8:26 IST
Jaipur Noida Dehradun to be connected with Dharamsala, tourist destinations air connectivity, himach
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jaipur, Noida and Dehradun to be connected with Dharamsala via air from this month in 2025.

Starting March 30, new air services will connect Dharamsala's Gaggal Airport with Noida, Jaipur and Dehradun to cater to the growing number of people visiting the popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh.

The new air services will connect Dharamsala's Gaggal Airport with Noida, Jaipur and Dehradun starting March 30 (Sunday) to cater to the growing number of people visiting the popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh.

Noida Airport expected to begin operations by April

The current flight network from the airport connects Dharamsala with Delhi, Chandigarh and Shimla. Of the three new destinations, the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar is expected to begin operations by April 2025.

"We are expanding our operations to meet passenger demand and will operate in two shifts from March 30, enabling uninterrupted flights from sunrise to sunset," Gaggal Airport director Dhirendra Singh said.

Currently, the airport operates six daily flights, which are expected to go up to 10 during the summer months. To accommodate evening services, efforts are underway to increase the number of staff besides strengthening the security arrangements in collaboration with the state police.

Related Stories
Snowfall in Himachal: Logjam reported after 174 roads closed, 700 tourists stranded

Snowfall in Himachal: Logjam reported after 174 roads closed, 700 tourists stranded

Himachal records sub-zero temperatures in last 24 Hours | Lahaul-Spiti coldest at -10 degree celsius

Himachal records sub-zero temperatures in last 24 Hours | Lahaul-Spiti coldest at -10 degree celsius

Weather update for December 27: Rain in Delhi, Orange alert in Himachal, dense fog in Rajasthan

Weather update for December 27: Rain in Delhi, Orange alert in Himachal, dense fog in Rajasthan

Himachal Pradesh: Rockfall from hill crushes tourist car in Mandi, woman dead, two injured

Himachal Pradesh: Rockfall from hill crushes tourist car in Mandi, woman dead, two injured

Himachal Pradesh: Mini-truck driver escapes death on snow-covered road in Solang Valley | VIDEO

Himachal Pradesh: Mini-truck driver escapes death on snow-covered road in Solang Valley | VIDEO

Himachal Pradesh braces for fresh snowfall, rain in high hill regions: Check latest weather update

Himachal Pradesh braces for fresh snowfall, rain in high hill regions: Check latest weather update

The upgrade will facilitate connections to metro cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad in the future, potentially reducing travel costs for the passengers. Notably, there has been a long-standing demand to connect the airport with Amritsar and Buddhist pilgrimage sites such as Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

Recently, Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who's based in McLeodganj near Dharamsala, also batted for linking the Gaggal Airport with other Buddhist destinations.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement