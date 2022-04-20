'They fought for terrorists and now...': Kapil Mishra slams Sibal, Bhushan for arguing in Jahangirpuri case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra has slammed noted advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal and others for representing the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in the Supreme Court to seek a stay on the anti-demolition drive in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of Delhi.

In a video tweet shared soon after the Supreme Court stayed the anti-encroachment drive in the riot-hit areas, Mishra said that Bangladesh infiltrators and people like Ansaar have become so powerful that advocates like Kapil Sibal, Dushyant Dave, Prashant Bhushan and Sanjay Hegde are arguing for them in the Supreme Court.

"The SC's order raises several questions... first that these Bangladeshi infiltrators, Ansaar have become so powerful... the bulldozer order came in the night and in the morning Kapil Sibal, Dushyant Dave, Prashant Bhushan and Sanjay Hegde are standing in the Supreme Court to seek a stay order," he said.

"They are arguing for Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind is fighting for these Bangladeshi infiltrators. Jamiat is an organisation that has connections with the Ahmedabad blast. An organisation which is fighting the case of terrorists involved in the Ahmedabad blast is now fighting the case of Bangladeshi infiltrators," he said.

"Just imaging how powerful these Bangladeshi infiltrators and Ansaar have become... just because people like Kapil Sibal are representing them. This is why they are firing on police, pelting stones on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions," he said.

Earlier this morning, the Supreme Court stayed the anti-encroachment drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri and ordered to maintain the status quo. Before a formal order was handed over to the officials involved in the exercise, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation razed several illegal structures in Jahangirpuri using bulldozers.

As soon as the CJI bench assembled in the court in the morning, senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the actions taken by authorities. Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave too made a submission, saying "something serious requires your immediate intervention".

Calling the drive "completely unconstitutional and illegal" in Jahangirpuri, he said, "No notice has been served. There is a provision for appeal under the Municipal Corporation Act. We have filed a provisional application (before SC). It was supposed to start at 2PM but they started the demolition today morning at 9 AM knowing that we will mention."

READ MORE: SC applies brakes on bulldozers in Jahangirpuri, demolition drive stopped | Top points

Latest India News