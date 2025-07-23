Jagdeep Dhankhar made 'unscheduled visit' to Rashtrapati Bhavan before stepping down as Vice President Dhankhar met President Murmu around 9 pm on Monday and handed over his resignation to her. It is worth noting that all activities at Rashtrapati Bhavan are governed by strict protocol and Dhankhar's unexpected arrival led to a flurry of activity in the official corridors.

New Delhi:

Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation from the post of Vice President of India on July 21, citing health reasons, has triggered a wave of political speculation and stirred activity across political circles. In the midst of this, a significant revelation has emerged -- Dhankhar made an "unscheduled visit" to the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 9 pm late on Monday evening (July 21). It is worth noting that all activities at Rashtrapati Bhavan are governed by strict protocol and Dhankhar's unexpected arrival led to a flurry of activity in the official corridors.

According to sources, the President was immediately informed about Dhankhar's unscheduled visit. Following this, a hurried meeting was arranged with President Droupadi Murmu, during which Dhankhar handed over his resignation. At around 9:25 pm, the Vice President's Office made an official announcement on the social media platform X. Since the resignation, a wave of speculation has swept across political circles. The gravity of the situation is evident from the fact that discussions sparked by his resignation are still ongoing.

Meeting between Amit Shah and Om Birla

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence following Dhankhar's resignation. The meeting, which lasted for about 30 minutes, is reported to have included discussions on the impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma. It's important to note that the Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 21 and today marks its third day. The first two days have already been disrupted by uproar. On July 21, the impeachment motion against Justice Varma was introduced in both Houses, after which Dhankhar submitted his resignation.

Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meets today

Today, for the first time since the Vice President's resignation, a meeting of the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will be held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Harivansh. The previous BAC meeting, held on July 21 under Dhankhar’s leadership, had notable absentees -- Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda did not attend.

Amid all these developments, the Opposition remains in combative mode inside Parliament. It is demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a range of issues including the Bihar voter list revision, the SIR report, the Pahalgam terror attack, and Operation Sindoor.

ALSO READ