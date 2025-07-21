Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns mid-term as Vice President of India: What happens next? The Vice President of India holds the second-highest constitutional office in the country after the President. But what happens if the Vice President resigns before completing the five-year term? Here's a detailed look at the constitutional and procedural aspects that come into play.

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday evening resigned from his post citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he was stepping down with immediate effect. The development came hours after the culmination of the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Earlier in the day, Dhankhar had discharged his duty as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. 74-year-old Dhankhar had assumed office in August 2022.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar said in his letter to the President. "I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," it added. The Vice President also expressed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers. "Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office," he said.

The Vice President of India holds the second-highest constitutional office in the country after the President. Tasked with important responsibilities, including being the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Parliament), the Vice President plays a vital role in maintaining the parliamentary framework. But what happens if the Vice President resigns before completing the five-year term? Here's a detailed look at the constitutional and procedural aspects that come into play.

Resignation procedure

According to Article 67 of the Indian Constitution, the Vice President can resign from office at any time by submitting a written resignation to the President of India. Once the resignation is accepted, the office becomes vacant immediately. There is no mandatory approval process but the resignation must be formally communicated and acknowledged by the President.

What happens when a Vice President resigns?

When the Vice President's office falls vacant due to resignation (or death, removal or otherwise), the Constitution mandates that the vacancy must be filled by an election. This election has to be held within six months from the date the vacancy occurs. However, during the interim period, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha takes over the duties of presiding over the Rajya Sabha. The Deputy Chairman is a member of the Upper House and is elected by fellow Rajya Sabha members.

The absence of a Vice President does not affect the functioning of the Rajya Sabha in a significant administrative mannerowing to this well-laid structure of succession within the House.

Election process for new Vice President

The process for electing a new Vice President is governed by the Vice-President Election Rules, 1997, under the Representation of the People Act. The election is conducted by the Election Commission of India.

The electoral college for the Vice Presidential election includes:

Members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha

Nominated members of both Houses are also eligible to vote

The voting is done by secret ballot using the single transferable vote system to ensure a proportional representation method is followed.

Tenure of the new Vice President

A newly elected Vice President, in the event of a mid-term vacancy, will serve a full five-year term from the date of assuming office, not merely the remaining period of the predecessor's term. This is a crucial distinction from some other constitutional offices where successors may serve only the unexpired term.

Vice Presidents to resign mid-term

It is worth noting that 74-year-old Jagdeep Dhankhar is only the third Vice President in India's history to resign before completing his term. The first was VV Giri, who stepped down on July 20, 1969, to contest the presidential election after the sudden demise of President Zakir Husain in May 1969. The second was R Venkataraman, elected Vice President in August 1984, who resigned in July 1987 after being nominated by the ruling Congress party for the post of President. He went on to serve as the eighth President of India from July 1987 to July 1992.

