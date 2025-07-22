Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: Who'll chair Rajya Sabha, when is next VP election? All you need to know In his resignation letter to President Murmu, Jagdeep Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect to 'prioritise health care'.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday evening resigned from his post citing medical reasons and in his resignation letter to President Murmu, Dhankhar said he was stepping down with immediate effect to "prioritise health care".

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he said in the letter to the President.

It should be noted that Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and his tenure was till August 2027. The resignation of Dhankhar, also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

He had recently underwent angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi and was admitted to the hospital for a few days in March this year. He appeared not so well at a few events, but has been mostly seen as lively and energetic in his most public appearances, including in Parliament.

When is the next VP election?

In this case, the election to fill the vacancy for the Vice President will be held as soon as possible. As part of the Under Article 68(2), an election to fill a vacancy in the office of Vice-President occurring by reason of his death, resignation or removal, or otherwise is to be held as soon as possible after the occurrence of the vacancy.

However, the person elected to fill the vacancy is subject to the provisions of Article 67 and is entitled to hold office for the full term of five years from the date on which he/she enters upon the office.

The election for the Vice President is conducted by an electoral college consisting of members from both Houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated members.

The voting system in this matter is proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote, ensuring that the elected Vice President commands broad support across political parties.

Who'll chair Rajya Sabha?

As per rules, elections have to be held within the next six months to fill the post of Vice President. However, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman can take over the House proceedings till the time a new VP is elected.

All you need to know about Jagdeep Dhankhar

Born on May 18, 1951 in Kithana village in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, Dhankhar claimed to be the son of a farmer who rose to the second highest constitutional position in the country.

Once considered a "reluctant politician", his re-emergence in the political scene in 2019 as West Bengal governor surprised many, just as his rise to the office of the Vice President.

As the Vice President, he took on the Judiciary over the issue of separation of powers and had face-offs with the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha virtually every day.

Dhankhar had said at an event earlier this month that he would retire at the "right time", subject to "divine interventions". "I will retire at the right time, August 2027, subject to divine intervention," he had said in a lighter vein.

Prior to his current position, he served as the governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022. He also served as a Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in the Chandra Shekhar ministry from 1990 to 1991, and as a member of Lok Sabha representing Jhunjhunu constituency in Rajasthan from 1989 to 1991.

Between 1993 and 1998, he was a member of Rajasthan's Legislative Assembly. He has been affiliated with the BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, a Janata Dal (United) MP, is being seen as a probable as he has been serving in the position since 2020 and enjoys the government's trust.

