Jagannath Dham controversy: Devotees in Odisha demand removal of tag from Bengal's Digha Temple | Details

Bhubaneswar:

Several devotees of Lord Jagannath in Odisha has taken umbrage over the West Bengal government's portrayal of the newly inaugurated Digha Temple as 'Jagannath Dham', with at least two former members of the 12th-century Puri shrine's managing committee demanding the withdrawal of what they call a self-styled title or label.

Sudarsan Pattnaik seeks clarification from Mamata Banerjee

While many Hindu priests, researchers, servitors and scholars have rejected the naming of Digha’s Jagannath Temple as a ‘Dham’, renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has sought a clarification from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He accused Banerjee of hurting the religious sentiments of crores of Lord Jagannath devotees across the globe.

After the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha on Wednesday (April 30), Banerjee had referred to it as a ‘Dham’. While most critics welcomed the establishment of the temple in Digha, they strongly opposed linking the term ‘Dham’ with it.

In a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Padma awardee said, "This statement has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Jagannath devotees worldwide. According to our sacred scripture, there exists only one ‘Jagannath Dham’, which is located in Puri. Associating any other temple with the title may lead to confusion and contradict long-standing spiritual and Hindu cultural traditions."

The sand artist urged Majhi to intervene in the matter, engage with his West Bengal counterpart, and take appropriate action.

Pattnaik also highlighted reports that a few ‘sevayats’ (servitors) from the Puri temple, who participated in the Digha temple’s inauguration, have claimed that ‘Brahma’ has been installed in the stone idol of Lord Jagannath. "This claim is highly sensitive, as the concept of ‘Brahma’ in the idol of Mahaprabhu Jagannath is a sacred and unique feature of the original temple in Puri, rooted in centuries of tradition and ritual secrecy," he asserted.

Sand artist writes a letter to Odisha Law Minister

Pattnaik, who shared a copy of his letter with Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, requested a thorough investigation by the state government, particularly to clarify the use of the term ‘Brahma’ and the title ‘Jagannath Dham’.

Speaking to the media, Pattnaik said, "I request the West Bengal chief minister to tender an apology to millions of Lord Jagannath devotees for projecting the temple at Digha as a 'Dham.'"

Another former member of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, Madhab Mohapatra, appealed to Banerjee to refrain from making what he termed a false claim. "This appears to be part of an evil conspiracy against Jagannath Dham and Sanatan Dharma," he alleged.

Noting that Adi Shankaracharya had accorded the status of ‘Dham’ to Lord Jagannath’s Puri ‘peeth’, a senior servitor Ramachandra Dasmohapatra said, "How can Digha become a ‘Dham’? All seas are not ‘Mahodadhi’, or all places of Jagannath Temple across the world are not ‘Dham’. Please do not mislead the people."

Shree Jagannath Sena convener Priyadarshan Pattnaik also came down heavily on Banerjee and urged her to stop “misleading” the people of Bengal. "Mamata didi should not mislead Bengalis. Bengali people know what is what, and it is difficult to mislead them," he added.

Sukanta Majumdar targets Bengal CM over 'Jagannath Dham' label row

Earlier on April 27, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to win the upcoming state Assembly elections by "climbing on the shoulders" of Lord Jagannath. The remarks were made by Majumdar as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was set to inaugurate Digha Jagannath Temple on April 30.

"On one side, you are killing Hindus, and on the other side, you are constructing temples. Constructing temples or mosques is not the job of the government. For the Ayodhya Ram temple, funds were raised by the people. For the Jagannath Temple in Digha, people should raise funds. Why does the state government have to get involved in this? Mamata Banerjee is trying to win the elections by climbing on the shoulders of Lord Jagannath," Sukanta Majumdar told the media.

Know more about Jagannath Temple at Digha

Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Jagannath Temple at Digha on Wednesday. The Rs 250 crore temple has been built over 20 acres of land and is similar to the 12th-century temple at Puri of the same deities. After inaugurating the temple on April 30, Mamata Banerjee took to X and wrote, "The emotions I felt during the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha are beyond words."