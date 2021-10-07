Follow us on Image Source : ANI J-K: 1 killed in Anantnag after CRPF troops open fire to intercept suspected vehicle

One person was shot dead by a CRPF jawan in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after he allegedly did not stop his vehicle at a checkpoint, officials said.

The incident occurred around 9.35 pm in Monghal area of the district, they said.

The CRPF jawan signalled the driver of an SUV to stop but he did not respond. The CRPF jawan opened fire, resulting in grievous injuries to the SUV driver. The driver later succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

