Saturday, April 25, 2020
     
3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

A pre-dawn encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Srinagar Updated on: April 25, 2020 8:20 IST
J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Pulwama
J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Pulwama

Two unidentified terrorists and one hardcore associate terrorist were killed in a pre-dawn encounter which broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goripora area of Awantipora in the South Kashmir district in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday after receiving specific information about the presence of militants.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in.

More details awaited. 

(With inputs from agencies)

