3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Two unidentified terrorists and one hardcore associate terrorist were killed in a pre-dawn encounter which broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Goripora area of Awantipora in the South Kashmir district in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday after receiving specific information about the presence of militants.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in.

#UPDATE: 2 unidentified terrorists and 1 hardcore associate of terrorists killed. Search is still going on. Details shall follow: Jammu & Kashmir Police https://t.co/3j2aJFcfGQ — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

