3 militants killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

Three militants were killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday. The militants fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district.

Srinagar Updated on: April 27, 2020 10:26 IST
Three militants were killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday. The militants fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district. According to officials, security forces retaliated and the gunfight is going on. The area has been cordoned off.

Further details were awaited.

