3 militants killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

Image Source : PTI J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Kulgam (Representational image)

Three militants were killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday. The militants fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district. According to officials, security forces retaliated and the gunfight is going on. The area has been cordoned off.

Three Militants killed so far in an ongoing Encounter in Lower Munda area of Qazigund kulgam,Search under way. @indiatvnews — Mir Manzoor (@Mir_indiatv) April 27, 2020

Further details were awaited.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage