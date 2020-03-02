Image Source : AP Italian national tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur

Jaipur has become the latest city in India to report a confirmed case of coronavirus. As per reports, an Italian national in Jaipur's SMS Hospital tested positive for Covid-19 caused by a new strain of coronavirus.

The samples of the patient will now be sent to Pune for cross verification.

Earlier, confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported from New Delhi and Telangana.

Amid growing number of cases, Mizoram has set up another screening counter for those entering the country from the Indo-Myanmar border in the Hnahthial district.

Also Read | 2 Coronavirus positive cases reported in Delhi, Telangana