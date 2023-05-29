ISRO successfully launches next-gen navigational satellite GSLV NVS-1 Navic | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ISRO successfully launches next-gen navigational satellite GSLV NVS-1 Navic

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second-generation navigation satellite series from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), about 130 km from Chennai on Monday.

"GSLV-F12/ NVS-O1 Mission is accomplished. After a flight of about 19 minutes, the NVS-O1 satellite was injected precisely into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will take NVS-01 into the intended Geosynchronous orbit," said ISRO on twitter.

This significant launch would guarantee that NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) services will continue to operate.

NavIC is an Indian regional satellite navigation system similar to GPS that provides accurate and real-time navigation in India and a region that extends to 1,500 kilometers around the Indian mainland.

The positioning and timing accuracy of NavIC signals are intended to be better than 20 meters and 50 nanoseconds, respectively.

The 51.7 -meter-tall Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, which was on its 15th flight, carried the navigation satellite NVS-01 weighing 2,232 kg.

According to ISRO, the rocket is scheduled to deploy the satellite in a geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) at an altitude of approximately 251 kilometers nearly 20 minutes after the flight.

The NVS-01 carries navigation payloads L1, L5 and S groups and in correlation with the past one, the second-generation satellite would likewise convey an indigeneously created rubidium atomic clock.

More details awaited...

