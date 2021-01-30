Blast near Israel embassy: CCTV footage shows car dropping off two persons; driver traced

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Mumbai Police stand guard near Israeli Consulate, after a low-intensity blast outside the New Delhi's Israeli Embassy, in Mumbai, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

A minor IED blast occurred near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening. No one was injured in the incident, however, some cars were damaged in the very high-security zone. Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said initial impressions suggest that it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation. The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometers away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava visited the site in the evening and took stock of the situation. The CISF which guards civil airports, vital nuclear and aerospace installations, Delhi Metro and central government buildings has put on alert all its units across the country after the blast, official sources said. The paramilitary force has directed its personnel to enhance vigil at the 63 civil airports and the Delhi Metro under its cover, besides vital installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) units that guard various government buildings in the national capital have been asked to maintain a "high level of alert", they said.

Here are the latest updates

CCTV shows cab at site, letter warns of 'trailer'

Delhi Police Special Cell has obtained CCTV footage showing a car dropping off two persons who walk towards the spot near the Israel Embassy where a minor explosion took place on Friday evening. The driver of the vehicle has been traced and sketches of the two people are being prepared. A probe has been initiated to ascertain their involvement in the blast.

Police recover battery, electric wires from blast site

The Delhi Police have recovered a battery, along with some electric wires from the blast site. The police, now suspect a timer could have been used for the explosion. Further probe into the incident is on.

Team of Delhi Police's Special Cell visits blast site near Israel Embassy

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday morning visited the spot near the Israel Embassy where an IED blast took place. The Special Cell is probing the blast that occurred on Friday evening. The Delhi Police said that the improvised explosive device (IED) went off at 5.05 pm and no one was injured and there was no damage to any property

Police recover envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy from blast site

An envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was found at the site of the blast, sources had said on Friday. They said the envelope was addressed to embassy officials but did not divulge any further details including the content of the note. Sources also said that the letter mentions Iran's General Qasem Soleimani and top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as "martyrs".

