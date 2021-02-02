Israel embassy blast: Probe handed over to NIA

Image Source : AP Probe into blast near Israel embassy handed over to NIA

The Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the blast near the Israel embassy probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday. A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, in which no one was injured.

Some cars were damaged in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy on the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone.

"The investigation into the blast near the Israeli embassy has been handed over to the NIA," a home ministry official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to convey his strong condemnation of the terror attack and asserted that India will deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators.

Both leaders, the PMO said, expressed satisfaction about the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in connection with the blast probe.

The Israeli foreign ministry said all its diplomats and embassy staff in Delhi are "safe and sound".

(With PTI inputs)

