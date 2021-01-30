Israel Embassy blast probe: Iranian nationals in Delhi being questioned by Special Cell | Top developments

Image Source : AP Policemen stand guard near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi after a blast on Friday. A "very low intensity" device exploded Friday near the Israeli Embassy, but there were no injuries and little damage, police said.

A day after a low intensity IED blast took place near the Israel Embassy in the high-security central Delhi area, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which also inspected the blast site, is likely to register a case, sources said on Saturday. A team of NIA officials had visited the blast site Friday evening and collected materials from the site. The team of the NIA officials also carried out complete mapping of the area to identify the route and the persons involved in the blast.

Delhi Israel Embassy blast probe | Top developments

Special Cell of Delhi Police is questioning some Iranian nationals living in Delhi. These include Iranians whose visas have expired and are living in India illegally.

As per sources, it has been revealed that the envelope that was found from the blast site, addressed to the Israeli Embassy, has written on it, "our motive was not to hurt common people..." The letter was addressed to Israeli Ambassador. The letter further read, "This was a trial, in revenge of the killing of scientist and general..."

As probe intensifies, a pink colour piece of cloth (Duppatta) has also been recoverd. It was found in the half-burnt state.

Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV Pink-coloured piece of cloth recovered from Israeli Embassy blast site in Delhi.

Meanewhile, National Security Guard (NSG) team is also carrying out the investigation at the blast site. The agency is considered an expert to analyse the type of bomb, how it was planted, its intensity and other details. The NSG officials are also recreating the scene.

Prior to this, special cell, crime branch, NIA, and Israeli officials have also visited the spot.

A team of crime branch is also investigating Israeli Embassy blast incident. The team is in touch with cab operators to access information on how many people were picked or dropped 3 hours prior to the time of the blast at the Abdul Kalam road. Earlier, probing officials checked CCTV footgae of 3 hours and now CCTV footage of 3 days is being monitored.

According to sources, the NIA also had a chat with the Delhi Police officials and the bomb squad. The source said that the agency is soon likely to register a case in the blast incident.

According to Delhi Police, a low intensity bomb exploded near the Israel Embassy on Aurangzeb road around 5.05 p.m. on Friday, in which windowpanes of three vehicles were damaged. No one was injured in the blast.

The source said that the NIA will also try to find out the nature of the bomb used in the blast as it has got the ammonia nitrate and ball bearing particles from the blast site.

