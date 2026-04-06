ISI-backed terror module busted in Punjab; three arrested with two grenades, pistol

Chandigarh:

The Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police has busted a terror module allegedly backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), arresting three individuals and recovering two hand grenades along with a Glock pistol, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the grenades bore markings of the Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), pointing to possible cross-border links.

Those arrested have been identified as Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Ammishah village in Tarn Taran, Bikramjit Singh, a resident of Nangal Pannuwan village in Amritsar, and Amandeep Singh, a resident of Indra Colony in Amritsar.

What did the preliminary investigation reveal?

According to the police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the Inter Services Intelligence - backed module was involved in systematic targeting of police establishments across multiple states, which has now been successfully averted.

"Efforts are ongoing to identify, track, and apprehend other members of the module," he added.

Accused were planning grenade attacks

Sharing operational details, Sukhminder Singh Mann, Assistant Inspector General of the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, said that in an intelligence-led operation, police teams arrested Sarabjit Singh and Amandeep Singh, recovering hand grenades and a pistol from their possession.

He said investigations revealed that the key operative and main contact of Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), Bikramjit Singh, was operating from Deesa. The information was immediately shared with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and with their assistance, Bikramjit Singh was also arrested.

According to Mann, the accused were in touch with PIOs through social media platforms. The probe further revealed that, acting on directions from handlers linked to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the group was planning grenade attacks on police establishments in Punjab and other states.

An FIR has been registered under the Explosive Substances (Amendment) Act, the Arms Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the SSOC police station in Amritsar.

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