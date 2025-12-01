Is Shashi Tharoor parting ways with Congress? Thiruvananthapuram MP skips crucial party meeting again Congress MP Shashi Tharoor missed an important meeting of the party's strategy group, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 1 and will continue till December 19.

New Delhi:

Congress Working Committee member and MP Shashi Tharoor skipped the Congress strategic group meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. However, Tharoor's office clarified that he was in Kerala and travelling back with his 90-year-old mother on a later flight.

Owing to local body election campaigning, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal was also unable to attend the meeting in Delhi.

Tharoor recently missed Congress meeting over SIR issue

Tharoor had recently missed a Congress meeting called on the SIR issue, citing ill health, but his presence at a Prime Minister Narendra Modi event a day earlier — along with Instagram posts praising the Prime Minister — raised questions within the party. Following his comments on PM Modi, he faced the heat from the other leaders of the party.

Tharoor’s praise centered on Modi's vision of transforming India from an "emerging market" to an 'emerging model' showcasing resilience amid global challenges. He acknowledged Modi’s focus on overturning a colonial “slave mentality” and promoting national pride through language, culture, and heritage. Despite backlash, Tharoor denies any plans to leave Congress, describing his comments as differences of opinion rather than disloyalty. However, his public appreciation of the Prime Minister has deepened internal party divisions and fueled speculation about his long-term political alignment.

Reflecting on the cultural segment of the address, Tharoor added the Prime Minister devoted “a significant part of the speech" to challenging what he called Macaulay’s 200-year legacy of 'slave mentality.'

Is Shashi Tharoor parting ways with Congress?

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader had said, "Shashi Tharoor's problem is that I don't think he knows a lot about the country. If, according to you, someone is doing good for the country by going against the Congress's policies, then you should follow those policies. Why are you in Congress? Is it only because you are an MP? If you really feel that the BJP or PM Modi's strategies are working better than the party you are in, then you should give an explanation. If you are not giving one, you are a hypocrite."

Tharoor's remarks drew sharp criticism from several Congress leaders. Party leader Sandeep Dikshit questioned why Tharoor remained in Congress if he found the BJP or the Prime Minister’s strategies superior, calling on him to explain himself or be labelled a "hypocrite."

Tharoor's continued absence from major Congress meetings has become a topic of discussion. The relationship between Congress and Tharoor has not been hidden from anyone for a long time, particularly in the wake of Tharoor's occasional inclination towards PM Modi on many occasions post Operation Sindoor.

