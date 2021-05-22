Can you take 2 doses of different Covid vaccines? Govt answers

Image Source : AP A health worker is administered COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Kolkata, India..

Niti Aayog member Dr. VK Paul Saturday on being asked whether a person can be incoluated with two different vaccines said scientifcially and theoretically it is possible but recommending this is an involving situation and only time will tell.

"You asked me if a person can get inoculated with a vaccine different from the one he received in the first dose. Scientifically and theoretically it's possible. But recommending this - is evolving situation. No robust scientific evidence, only time will tell," Dr. VK Paul said.

NITI Aayog member VK Paul further clarified that lactating women can get vaccinated.

"There were reports that after vaccination mothers should not breastfeed their child for a couple of days but I want to clarify that breastfeeding should not be stopped and should be continued."

"In no situation, there is any reason in that context to halt or discontinue breastfeeding even for an hour," he said.

Niti Aayog on seropositivity

On COVID-19 prevalence among children, Paul said seropositivity rate between 10-17 years is roughly the same as between 30-40 and children can also spread the infection.

"Whenever children contracted the infection then almost always symptoms are minimal, very mild disease or they are asymptomatic and because it is mild the mortality is very very less in them," he said.

"We have a protocol of COVID disease among children. Protecting children from infection is equally important so that they do not become part of the transmission chain," he said.

Niti Aayog on Mucormycosis

On mucormycosis or black fungus, Paul said the availability of medicines is being increased.

Conditions such as diabetes, weakening of the immune system due to use of steroids, prolonged hospital stay and co-morbidities in COVID-19 may increase mucormycosis infection.

"Steroids are life-saving. It is a wonder drug but its irrational use can lead to mucormycosis. So this outbreak does not progress and further harm is not caused, that is our responsibility," he added.

