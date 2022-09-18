Follow us on Image Source : PTI IRCTC: Want to transfer confirmed train ticket to someone else? Here's how you can do it

Highlights IRCTC issued guidelines on how to transfer a confirmed train ticket to someone else.

However, the train ticket can only be transferred to a family member.

Once the ticket is transferred to another person, it cannot be further transferred.

IRCTC news: Many a time, a confirmed train ticket goes to waste if the passenger who booked it, cannot travel for some reason. However, the Indian Railways has issued fresh guidelines on how can a person transfer a confirmed train ticket to someone else's name using some simple steps. This can be of convenience to everyone who for some unforeseen reason cannot travel using the ticket, but has someone else who wants to.

However, the train ticket can only be transferred to a family member, that is, father, mother, brother, wife, sister, son daughter or husband. Also, the transfer facility can only be availed once, meaning once the ticket is transferred to another passenger, it cannot be further transferred to any one else.

Here are some simple steps using which you can transfer a confirmed train ticket:

Take a print out of the ticket.

Head to the reservation counter at your nearst railway station.

Carry the Aadhar Card or Voter ID card of the person you wish to transfer the ticket to.

Apply for the ticket transfer

Some things to keep in mind before applying for ticket transfer

The request to transfer a confirmed train ticket should be raised at least 24 hours prior to the departure time, however, it can vary depending on the passenger who is raising the request. If there is any festival, wedding occasion, or personal issue, then the passenger needs to raise the ticket 48 hours prior to the departure. NCC candidates can also enjoy the benefits of the ticket transfer service.

Latest India News