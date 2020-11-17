Tuesday, November 17, 2020
     
IRCTC cancels services of two Tejas express trains

The Indian Railways has decided to cancel Lucknow-Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains due to the low occupancy amid the pandemic.

New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2020 18:22 IST
Railways cancels two Tejas Express trains.

The Indian Railways has decided to cancel Lucknow-Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains due to the low occupancy amid the pandemic. The IRCTC in a statement said, "The management has decided to cancel all departure of IRCTC Tejas trains due to low occupancy levels resulting from coronavirus (Covid19) pandemic.

The Tejas express trains Lucknow-New Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad will remain cancelled from November 24. Both these trains services were resumed from October 17 as the country was exiting from lockdown in a phased manner.

The two semi-high speed trains were India's first to be run by corporate entity, IRCTC, which is a subsidiary of Indian Railways. Being run in the covid era, the railways ensured alternate seating in the trains to ensure social distancing.

