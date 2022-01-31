Escaped lioness kills keeper in Iran, prowls zoo for hours

Follow us on Image Source : AP A lioness killed her keeper in Iran on Sunday as he was feeding her lunch.

A lioness killed her keeper in Iran on Sunday as he was feeding her lunch, then escaped with her male partner and prowled around a zoo before being captured, media reported.

The official IRNA news agency said the 40-year-old victim, identified only by his family name, Esfandani, was putting meat through a feeding window when the two lions managed to open their cage.

Police and guards captured the couple a few hours later at the zoo in the central city of Arak, some 200 kilometers (144 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran.

Authorities are investigating the case. Such incidents are rare in Iran, and often blamed on poor safety measures and inadequate emergency service.

Also Read | Govt extends work from home till Feb 15 for its employees. Details here

Also Read | For the first time ever, UAE to impose federal corporate tax from June 2023

Latest India News