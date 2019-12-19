Internet services suspended in Ghaziabad till 10 pm tomorrow

Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

Amid ongoing protests against the new Citizenship law, internet services in Ghaziabad have been suspended till 10 pm on Friday. The Ghaziabad district administration in a statement said: "Internet services to be suspended in the district from 10 pm on Thursday till 10 pm on December 20."

The action comes into effect so as to avoid spreading of hate messages on social media aiming to disturb the communal peace and harmony, an official said. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pande has instructed mobile phone service providers to suspend internet services till 10 pm on Friday, the official added. The district magistrate has taken this action to thwart any possibility of violence and arson in the district, he added.

A Lucknow man was killed as violence erupted in the state capital and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh with protesters, angry over the new citizenship law, pelting stones at police and torching vehicles. The scattered incidents of violence were reported from Lucknow’s old city and parts of Sambhal and Mau districts. Two buses were torched and police posts targeted in Lucknow and Sambhal. The scattered incidents of violence were reported from Lucknow’s old city and parts of Sambhal and Mau districts. Two buses were torched and police posts targeted in Lucknow and Sambhal.

Earlier on Thursday, mobile internet and messaging services were shut for hours in parts of the national capital that were hotspots of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act. The shutdown, ordered by Delhi Police, was never seen in any of the past protests.

