Nitika Kaul Dhoundiyal: A hero's wife, a hero

"I love you Vibhu" reverberates in our ears, still. Those scenes come flashing in our sights when Nitika Kaul Dhoundiyal bid a tearful yet loving adieu to Major Vibhuti, her beloved husband, as he laid down his life fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. In the face of adversity when many would have just paused, Nitika Dhoundiyal went on and how. No, the dreadful memories of losing a loved one didn't fade away. She picked up all those pieces and decided to move on, but not without her "Vibhu". Infact, she began treading on the same path as his -- Indian Army.

On International Women's Day, India TV Digital spoke to Nitika Kaul Dhoundiyal who inspires women in so many ways. Nitika believes that all women need to live a purposeful life. "You need to do something with your life. You will have to take risks and lead an independent life where you can make decisions of your own," she told India TV Digital. Delving deeper, Nitika said women must give themselves enough chance to live their dreams. "Sometimes, we do not share things thinking they might not be possible but have you given yourself enough chance," Nitika asked.

She, then, gave a mantra: "Start something now. Don't wait for an end to have a beginning. Take a step, break monotony."

Sharing her journey, Nitika said she had a supportive family that let her take her own decisions. And, again she referred to "Vibhu" who, she said, shaped her life in the most beautiful way. "Even without his physical presence, Vibhu has only helped me grow stronger."

Nitika also credited her mother-in-law and sister-in-law as the "strongest women" in her life.

On International Women's Day, Nitika Kaul Dhoundiyal is making the entire nation proud, especially all the women out there. She is ready to don the same uniform that her husband sacrificed his life for. Nitika will be joining the Indian Army on March 27.

Speaking to India TV Digital, Nitika said she always had an inclination towards the armed forces. "As a child, I was fascinated by Captain Planet, and Captain Vyom," she said. I never had an iota of doubt or distrust on the Indian armed forces, she shared. Vibhu too loved his job, he never cribbed about anything, Nitika went on to say.

Talking about the turning point that led her to join the Indian Army, Nitika, yet again, had just one answer -- Vibhu. "From the day I filled my form till my final call, Vibhu helped me sail through. I want to do this not just for him but myself and my family."

Nitika said her new journey looks more like a "parallel universe" to her. "Years back, Vibhu too trained at the same academy I'll be undergoing training at. This will only make me feel more connected to him."

