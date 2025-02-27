International Women's Day: DMRC to organise art activities, competitions ahead of occasion on March 8 As part of the occasion, an on-the-spot pebble art activity and a Sudoku competition will be conducted at three metro stations. The events will take place from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, starting on Friday at Rajiv Chowk, followed by Monday at Vishwavidyalaya and Tuesday at Dilli Haat-INA.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will organise different activities for female commuters in the run-up to International Women's Day on March 8. An on-the-spot pebble art activity and a Sudoku competition will be organised at three metro stations from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm on Friday at Rajiv Chowk, on Monday at Vishwavidyalaya, on Tuesday at Dilli Haat-INA, the DMRC said in a statement on Thursday.

Additionally, an online quiz will be held daily from February 28 to March 4 on DMRC’s official social media handle on X, it said, adding that the first female commuter to provide the correct answer to each question will receive an award. Some of the selected pebble artworks created by women commuters and DMRC’s female employees will be displayed at various metro locations, it added.

The results of the Sudoku competition and the online quiz will be announced on March 5 through DMRC's official website and X. Winners will receive a certificate of appreciation and a prize, the statement said.

PM Modi to hand over his social media accounts to selected women on Women's Day

Meanwhile, in a special initiative to celebrate International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that he will hand over his social media accounts to a group of accomplished women for a day. This initiative aims to empower women by providing them with a platform to share their experiences, achievements, and challenges with the nation.

Speaking in the 119th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted the significance of this move, stating that the selected women have excelled in various fields, from innovation to leadership. "On March 8, these women will take over my X and Instagram accounts to share their inspiring journeys. The platform may be mine, but the stories, experiences, and achievements will be theirs," he said.

The Prime Minister also encouraged women across the country to participate in this initiative by applying through the NAMO App, providing them an opportunity to share their message with a global audience. "If you wish to be a part of this unique effort, join through the special forum on the NAMO App and use my social media handles to share your voice with the world," he urged.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro corridors to get high-speed internet soon: Know-how