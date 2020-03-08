Women's Day: Pune’s single dad, who adopted a child with Down Syndrome, is 'Best Mommy of the World'

Image Source : FACEBOOK Women's Day: Pune man, who adopted a child with Down Syndrome, is 'Best Mommy of the World

As the world is celebrating International Women's Day, meet a man who is all set to get the “Best Mommy of the World” award. Aditya Tiwari, a Pune resident, adopted a toddler Avnish with Down syndrome in 2016. He will probably be felicitated with “Best Mommy of the World” award on the event of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

Tiwari who has been caring for his son as a single dad or mummy believes that parenting is just not gender-based.

“I got Avnish’s legal custody on January 1, 2016, after one and a half years of struggle. Since then our journey has been very adventurous. He is one of the best gifts from the god and I feel blessed. I have never put myself into any character of a mother or father, I have always tried to become a good parent for him and a good human being,” Aditya Tiwari told news agency ANI.

Aditya Tiwari:I got his legal custody on 1st Jan 2016 after a 1.5 yr struggle. Since then our journey has been very good. He's one of the best gifts from God. Parenting is not based on gender. I'm working on advocacy for person with special needs,Down's Syndrome,orphans in India" https://t.co/ec3WZsRkV1 pic.twitter.com/nrT0mA0kUI — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2020

“Avnish has taught me how to become a parent. It is a stereotype that only a female can take care of a child because of which I had to face a lot of issues during the adoption. The best part is that Avnish has accepted me as a parent,” he added.

Aditya Tiwari had given up his job with an IT agency after adopting Avnish and began counselling dad and mom of kids with particular wants. He was additionally invited to the United Nations to take part in a convention on methods to deliver up a toddler with mental disabilities.