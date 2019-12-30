Image Source : FILE 10 Interesting Facts about Dhirubhai Ambani

Born to a school teacher in a Modh Family, Dhirubhai Ambani has been considered as one of the most successful Businessmen in India. His life story is an inspiration for mostly all the entrepreneurs & Common people. Besides being a business tycoon, Dhirubhai had many other aspects which are to be unexplored now. Here are some of the interesting facts about one of the most successful and richest businessmen of India.

1. He was born as Dhirajlal to a Modh family in a small town Chorwad in Junagadh city of Gujarat. His father was a school teacher.

2. He started his first entrepreneurship by selling chaat-pakoda to pilgrims at Mount Girnar in Gujarat.

3. Most of the modern days' businessmen have higher degrees with them, but do you know that this business tycoon of India had just 10th standard only!

4. At the age of 16, he made his first foreign trip in 1955 to Aden in Yemen as he left his home to join his brother- Ramniklal.

5. While in Aden, his 1st job was that of a gas-station attendant. He got his first salary of Rs.300 in A. Besse & Co. there.

6. He co-founded a company- Reliance Commercial Corporation along with his brother- Champaklal Damani in 1960.

7. His first office was 350 Sq. Ft. room at the Narsinathan Street in Masjid Bunder, Mumbai. The office had 2 tables, 1 telephone and 3 chairs.

8. His company was named and renamed often. First, he named his company as Reliance Commercial Corporation then renamed it as Reliance Textiles Pvt. Limited and finally to Reliance Industries Limited.

9. Reliance became the first Indian private company to being rated by international credit rating agencies like S&P, Moody’s, etc in 1996.

10. On 24 June 2002, he suffered major stroke second time (1st one was in 1986, which paralyzed his right limb) and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. On 6 July 2002, he died after being in a coma for more than a week.

