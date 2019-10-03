Image Source : PTI Inter-state fake cement racket busted, 12 held in Noida

Twelve members of an inter-state gang have been arrested and four illegal cement factories busted, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Thursday.

Three factories were in Greater Noida and one was in Ghaziabad where adulterated cement was seized in sacks of branded companies like ACC, Bangur, etc, they said.

"About 3,778 sacks of adulterated cement, 8,926 empty sacks, four tractor trolleys and other related material and equipment were seized from these factories," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.

"Twelve men were arrested during the raids led by SHOs of Bisrakh, Sector 20, Knowledge Park and Badalpur police stations," Krishna told reporters.

He said the factories were in Haibatpur village, Bisrakh, Sector 146 in Greater Noida and one in Shahpur Morta village in Ghaziabad.

He said the gang would mix ash, dust and sand with waste cement and supply across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand.

"It's a serious matter. The way the gang was operating and its nature of crime have put several lives at stake, it's a public disorder," Krishna said.