INS Tamal to be commissioned in Russia today: All you need to know about Indian Navy's latest warship INS Tamal is a stealth multirole warship built by a joint effort of India and Russia. It is equipped with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, advanced stealth technology, and high-speed capabilities, making it a formidable asset for maritime warfare.

New Delhi:

The Indian Navy is all set to commission its latest stealth multi-role frigate "Tamal" at Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, today (July 1). The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Western Naval Commander Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, as the Chief Guest, in the presence of many high-ranking Indian and Russian government and defence officials.

This warship, built with the joint efforts of India and Russia, has 33 per cent indigenous equipment. INS Tamal will be deployed in the Western Naval Command, which will further strengthen India's maritime security in the Arabian Sea and near Pakistan's Karachi port.

What does 'Tamal' mean?

The ship's name, Tamal, symbolises the mythical sword used for combat by Indra, the King of the gods. The ship's mascot is inspired by the congruence of the 'Jambavant', the Immortal Bear King of Indian Mythology, and the Russian National Animal, the Eurasian Brown Bear. The ships’ crew collectively takes great pride in calling themselves 'The Great Bears'. Tamal stands as a testament to the long-standing Indo-Russian cooperation and friendship, which has stood the test of time. The ships' motto, 'Sarvada Sarvatra Vijaya ' (Victorious Always Everytime), signifies the Indian Navy’s undying commitment to operational excellence in every mission, complementing its motto 'Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Ready Force Safeguarding National Maritime Interests – Anytime, Anywhere'.

Tamal has been built at Yantar Shipyard

Christened "Tamal", it is the eighth of the series of Krivak class frigates inducted from Russia over the past two decades. Tamal is the second ship of the Tushil Class, which are the upgraded versions of their predecessors, Talwar and Teg classes, having three ships each.

Tamal's construction was closely overseen by an Indian team of specialists from the Warship Overseeing Team stationed at Kaliningrad, under the aegis of the Embassy of India, Moscow. At Naval Headquarters, the project was steered by the Directorate of Ship Production under the Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition.

Tamal has been built at Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, and is the last warship to be inducted from a foreign source, in line with the Government of India’s impetus on "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and "Make in India" initiatives.

All about INS Tamal

INS Tamal is a stealth multirole warship designed to evade radar detection. It is not only technologically advanced but is also a dangerous sentinel at sea due to its speed, weapons, and strategic capabilities. Let's look at the specialty of the Indian Navy's latest warship.

The ship has 26 per cent indigenous components, including the BrahMos long-range cruise missile for targeting both at sea and land.

The ship has significant upgrades in its arsenal in comparison to its predecessors, such as vertical launched surface-to-air missiles, improved 100 MM gun, new age EO/IR system in addition to the standard 30 MM CIWS, heavyweight torpedoes, urgent-attack anti-submarine rockets, and a host of surveillance and fire control radars and systems. Force multipliers include Air Early Warning and Multi Role helicopters, which can operate from the deck of Tamal.

The combat capability of the ship is augmented by a host of Network Centric Warfare capabilities and an advanced Electronic Warfare suite. Tamal punches well above its weight with a very high tonnage to firepower ratio, extended endurance, and a top speed in excess of 30 knots.

The crew, comprising over 250 personnel, has undergone rigorous ashore as well as afloat training in extremely challenging winter conditions of St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, Russia.

Tamal has successively completed extensive sea trials undertaken over three months, proving its systems, weapons and sensors.

The 125m long, 3900-ton warship packs a lethal punch. Tamal is an impressive blend of Indian and Russian cutting-edge technologies and best practices in warship construction. The ship's new design provides it with enhanced stealth features and greater stability characteristics.

With the collaboration of Indian naval specialists and Severnoye Design Bureau of Russia, the indigenous content of the ship has been enhanced to 26 per cent. The number of made-in-India systems has more than doubled to 33.

Tamal is equipped with the latest technology in warfighting, including the BrahMos supersonic missile system for anti-ship and land-attack capabilities, Surface Surveillance Radar complex and HUMSA NG Mk II sonar with the anti-submarine weapon firing complex amongst a host of cutting-edge weapons and sensors of Indian origin.

It also features modern communication and data-link systems, navigation equipment, and critical infrastructure, making the ship a powerful asset for naval operations.

The major Indian OEMs involved were BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Keltron, Nova Integrated Systems from Tata, Elcome Marine, Johnson Controls India and many more.

Upon commissioning, Tamal will join the ‘Sword Arm’ of the Indian Navy, the Western Fleet, under the Western Naval Command. It will not only be a symbol of the Indian Navy’s growing capabilities, but also exemplifying the collaborative strength of the India-Russia partnership.

