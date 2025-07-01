From Ghana to Brazil: PM Modi's 5-nation tour and focus on Operation Sindoor outreach, global south diplomacy The leaders’ declaration at the BRICS Summit in Brazil is likely to strongly condemn the Pahalgam attack and emphasise the need for unified global action against terrorism.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-nation tour from July 2 to 9, with a strong emphasis on security cooperation, counter-terrorism, and strengthening ties with the Global South. The visit includes stops in Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, culminating in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 and 7.

India seeks global support after Pahalgam attack

India's global diplomatic outreach against cross-border terrorism has intensified following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 civilian lives. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan. During the upcoming BRICS Summit, India is expected to push for a strong and unified condemnation of the attack in the leaders' joint declaration.

Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, stated at a media briefing that all BRICS members have shown "understanding, sympathy and solidarity" with India following the Pahalgam incident. He added, “There is also a broader understanding on how to deal with this menace of terrorism and no one should be spared in dealing with it.”

Focus on uniting BRICS in absence of Xi and Putin

While Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit, Modi’s presence will signal India's continued commitment to the BRICS platform. India is set to chair the grouping next year, and the summit in Brazil is seen as a key moment for reaffirming solidarity among member states.

Ravi clarified that there is no division within BRICS on the issue of terrorism. "This has been very well captured in the (leaders') declaration," he said, referring to the summit outcome document expected to reflect India’s call for global action against terrorism.

Aligning India with Global South

The five-nation tour is part of India's ongoing strategy to deepen its engagement with emerging economies and strengthen partnerships across the Global South. Brazil's agenda for the BRICS Summit aligns closely with India's positions on development, economic cooperation, and inclusive growth.

Officials said Modi's meetings in each of the five countries will focus on defence and security cooperation, trade and investment, and access to critical minerals. The tour is expected to bolster India’s presence and influence in regions of strategic importance across Latin America and Africa.

Landmark visits to Ghana and Trinidad

PM Modi will become the first Indian premier in over 30 years to visit Ghana, where discussions will centre on enhancing economic cooperation. Current bilateral trade stands at USD 3 billion, tilted in Ghana’s favour due to India’s significant gold imports. Indian investments in Ghana are valued at approximately USD 2 billion, according to officials.

In Namibia, where no Indian prime minister has visited in 27 years, a major highlight of the visit will be the signing of an agreement for interoperability between India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and Namibia’s payment systems.

Modi’s visit to Brazil will include a bilateral meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasília on July 8. Talks will focus on expanding cooperation in trade, oil and gas, renewable energy, space, and technology. Bilateral trade between India and Brazil is currently worth around $12.2 billion, with the trade balance in India’s favour.