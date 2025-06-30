China calls border dispute with India 'complicated', says open to delimitation talks When asked about China's reaction to Rajnath Singh's recent remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, “What I can tell you is that China and India have established the Special Representatives (SRs) mechanism on the boundary question."

China on Monday stated that the border dispute with India is complicated and will take time to settle but at the same time, it expressed its readiness to hold discussions on the delimitation of the border and keep it peaceful.

The development comes after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his meeting with Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Qingdao on June 26 proposed that India and China should solve the "complex issues" under a structured roadmap comprising steps to de-escalate tensions along the frontiers and rejuvenate the existing mechanism to demarcate the borders.

Rajnath Singh and Dong had held bilateral talks on the sidelines of a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese port city of Qingdao, with a focus on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

When asked about China's reaction to Rajnath Singh's recent remarks, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, “What I can tell you is that China and India have established the Special Representatives (SRs) mechanism on the boundary question and reached the Agreement on the Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for the Settlement of the China-India Boundary Question".

The two sides have diplomatic and military communication mechanisms at various levels, she said. “China stands ready to maintain communication with India on issues including delimitation negotiation and border management, jointly keep the border areas peaceful and tranquil, and promote cross-border exchange and cooperation,” she said.

Talking about the prolonged delay in resolving the border issue despite 23 rounds of the SR-level talks, Mao said, “The boundary question is complicated, and it takes time to settle it”.

“The positive side is that the two countries have already established mechanisms at various levels for thorough communication. We hope that India will work with China in the same direction, continue to stay in communication on relevant issue and jointly keep the border areas peaceful and tranquil,” she said.

