Indonesia interested in India's aircraft carrier-building capabilities, BrahMos missile deal in talks

Follow us on Image Source : X/PRABOWO Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

India and Indonesia have agreed to hold talks regarding the potential acquisition of BrahMos supersonic missile systems. Additionally, senior officials from Jakarta have expressed interest in India's expertise and capabilities in building aircraft carriers.

India is among a select group of nations globally with the capability to design and construct aircraft carriers indigenously.

Indian officials working on enhancing cooperation with Jakarta

According to defense sources, senior officials from Jakarta expressed interest in collaborating on aircraft carrier construction during recent discussions with the Indian side.

Indian officials are also working on enhancing cooperation with Jakarta in the field of shipbuilding, they added.

India and Indonesia have agreed to begin negotiations on the BrahMos supersonic missile deal, with Indonesian teams expected to visit India soon for the talks. One important requirement for the missile deal with Indonesia will be approval from Russia, sources said.

India has successfully delivered the BrahMos missile to the Philippines, which had placed an order worth over USD 335 million a few years ago. The deliveries have already been completed, with more expected in the near future. Several countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and multiple nations in the Middle East, have expressed interest in the BrahMos missile system, a joint venture between India and Russia that incorporates several Russian components.

Indonesia President attended Republic Day celebrations as Chief Guest

Notably, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, paid a State Visit to India from January 23-26. He also attended the celebrations for the 76th Republic Day of India as the Chief Guest. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several Ministers, senior Indonesian government officials, and a business delegation.

Subianto watched India's 76th Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Kartavya Path on Sunday, joining a select group of global leaders to have graced the nation's biggest ceremonial event in the last seven decades.

As the chief guest at the ceremony, Subianto witnessed a grand military parade and cultural performances along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Union Cabinet and a host of other dignitaries at Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.

Subianto, a former defence minister, is the fourth Indonesian president to attend India's Republic Day celebrations.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Indonesian President's 'Indian DNA' remark at banquet leaves PM Modi laughing | Watch

Also Read: Indonesian delegation sings 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at President's banquet | Video