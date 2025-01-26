Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's 'Indian DNA' remark at banquet leaves PM Modi laughing | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's remark on his Indian connection leaves everyone, including PM Modi laughing.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who was the chief guest of India's 76th Republic Day celebrations, attended a dinner hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu. He was received by President Droupadi Murmu at the special banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

Speaking at the special banquet, Subianto joked about his newfound connection to India. Highlighting his Indian connection, the Indonesian President cited his recent DNA test which revealed that he has Indian ancestry.

"A few weeks ago I had my genetic sequencing test and my DNA test and they told me that I have Indian DNA. Everybody knows when I hear Indian music, I start dancing...", said Subianto. His statement sent waves of laughter.

The dinner was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Modi and other dignitaries.

"India and Indonesia have a long, ancient history together. We have civilizational links, even now a very important part of our language comes from Sanskrit. Many names of Indonesia are actually Sanskrit names and in our daily life, the influence of ancient Indian civilization is very strong. I think it's also part of our genetics," he added.

Subianto witnesses India's grand Republic-Day parade

Earlier in the day, Subianto watched India's 76th Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Kartavya Path on Sunday, joining a select group of global leaders to have graced the nation's biggest ceremonial event in the last seven decades.

As the chief guest at the ceremony, Subianto witnessed a grand military parade and cultural performances along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Union Cabinet and a host of other dignitaries at Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.

Subianto, a former defence minister, is the fourth Indonesian president to attend India's Republic Day celebrations.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee alleges Kolkata Police band not allowed to perform, Raj Bhavan clarifies | Watch