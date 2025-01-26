Mamata Banerjee alleges Kolkata Police band not allowed to perform, Raj Bhavan clarifies | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan

The Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata witnessed an unwarranted incident when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Kolkata Police band was not allowed to perform at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday. However, after her intervention, the band was allowed to perform at the venue during the At Home ceremony. A video emerged on social media showing Banerjee arguing with support staff and later talking with Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Sandeep Kumar Singh, OSD to Governor, West Bengal clarified the issue, saying at the At Home, the Kolkata Police band set was assigned a space different from the usual practice.

"When this was pointed out, I intervened and called the Police bandset and gave them a suitable place where they continued to perform. I also explained it to the Chief Minister and she listened to the Band for some time. When I reported this to the Governor, he ordered that any departure from precedence on ceremonial occasions should be done only with the prior approval of the Chief of Staff," he added.

Bengal Governor, political parties celebrate Republic Day

The West Bengal Governor unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day function held at Red Road, Kolkata.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participated in the event. Contingents of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, West Bengal Police, Kolkata Police, Rapid Action Force and Disaster Management Group took part in the parade.

The main attraction of the Republic Day parade was the Robotic Mules and new-generation vehicles by the Indian Army.

Display of guns like 'Pinaka', 'Smerch' among others by the Indian Army were also included.

Students from various schools also participated in the ceremony.

Several cultural programmes like 'Kukri' dance by artistes from Darjeeling besides performances by students from Sunderbans in South 24 Parganas district and Baul artistes were also held.

Political parties in West Bengal also observed the 76th Republic Day on Sunday by hoisting the tricolour at their party offices, taking pledges to safeguard the Constitution, and holding rallies and cultural programmes across the state.

Emphasising the deep-rooted values of justice and equality in the idea of the Indian republic, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee posted on X, "As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, we are reminded of the profound vision our founding fathers laid out for this nation — a Republic rooted in Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity."

"It is a day to honour the ideals enshrined in our Constitution and reflect on how far we have come in realising them," he said.

Banerjee further said, "While we take pride in our achievements, it is also a time to introspect. The strength of our democracy lies in its institutions, the inclusiveness of its society and the fairness of its economy. Today, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a Republic that is not only strong but compassionate, not only prosperous but inclusive."



