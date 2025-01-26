Manish Sisodia to return as Delhi Deputy CM, announces AAP chief Kejriwal at poll rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manish Sisodia with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, addressing a public rally in Jangpura said that Manish Sisodia will be appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister if AAP forms the government in Delhi in view of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

“Everyone is saying AAP will be forming a government in Delhi. In our next government also, Manish Sisodia will be the Deputy CM,” the former Delhi chief minister said. The entire Jangpura is saying – no one could do what AAP did. This time too we will make AAP win," Kejriwal said.

Sisodia who has been fielded from the Jangpura Assembly constituency said, “People want to see Arvind Kejriwal as the CM again. I want to urge the people of Jangpura that now when the whole of Delhi is choosing Arvind Kejriwal, they should also choose me so that I can work more on education and work in tandem with Arvind Kejriwal's vision... I will work for the betterment of Jangpura."

Delhi polls battle of two ideologies: Kejriwal

Kejriwal on said the Delhi Assembly polls was not just a contest for the national capital but the entire country. The election pits two contrasting ideologies -- one focused on welfare of the general public and the other on benefiting a select group of wealthy individuals -- against each other, he said.

"This election is about deciding how taxpayers' money should be spent. One ideology, represented by the BJP, uses public funds to waive loans worth thousands of crores for its close associates. The other, our AAP model, focuses on providing free electricity, education, health care and transport to benefit the common man," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Criticising the BJP-led Centre, the former Delhi chief minister alleged that it had waived debts amounting to Rs 10 lakh crore of 400-500 industrialists during the past five years.

(With PTI inputs)