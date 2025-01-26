Indonesian delegation sings 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at President's banquet | Video

Follow us on Image Source : X Indonesian delegation sings 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' movie has a widespread fan following. One such fan moment was seen yesterday when the Indonesian delegation that came to India for the Republic Day celebration, was singing the movie's title track 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. They were invited to the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday where the delegation showcased soft culture influencing bilateral ties between two countries.

In the celebrations of India's 76th Republic Day, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the Chief Guest. It's Subianto's first visit to India and he will be gracing the Republic Day parade at Kartvya Path today.

Indonesian delegation sings 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was the directorial debut of Karan Johar and was a huge blockbuster both in India and overseas. The title track from the movie of the same name -- 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was composed by Jatin Lalit and sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. This song is iconic and a 'banger' even today. Watch Indonesian delegation performing this song at the President's banquet.

Republic Day 2025

Republic Day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a republic on January 26, 1950. India is celebrating 76th R-Day today. While India gained independence in 1947, the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.

Republic Day 2025 Parade

To mark the pride and celebrations, ceremonious parades take place at the Kartavya Path, which is performed as a tribute to India, its unity in diversity, and its rich cultural heritage by the states of India by building beautiful tableaus.

The theme for the tableau at the Republic Day Parade 2025 has been decided as “स्वर्णिम भारत - विरासत और विकास” |

A 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will also participate at the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path. This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.

India, Indonesia to expand defence, trade ties

India and Indonesia on Saturday decided to work jointly in defence manufacturing and supply chains, diversify two-way trade basket and boost maritime security ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the Southeast Asian nation as an "important partner" of New Delhi in the Indo-Pacific.

Following wide-ranging talks between Modi and visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, five pacts providing for cooperation in areas of health, traditional medicine, maritime security, culture and digital space were signed.